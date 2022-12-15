Breaking: NBA First Round Pick Announces Shocking Retirement

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: A general view of play between the Toronto Raptors and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on November 7, 2012 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tyrell Terry, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has announced his retirement.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Terry revealed that he's leaving basketball behind partially because of the anxiety he experienced from it.

"This message is a very difficult one to share and an emotional one to write," Terry wrote. "Today I decided to let go of the game that has formed a large part of my identity. Something that has guided my path since I took my first steps.

"While I have achieved amazing accomplishments, created unforgettable memories, and made lifelong friends…I’ve also experienced the darkest times of my life. To the point where instead of building me up, it began to destroy me. Where I began to despise and question the value of myself, much more than those surrounding me could ever see or know. Intrusive thoughts, waking up nauseous, and finding myself struggling to take normal breaths because of the rock that would sit on my chest that seemed to weigh more than I could carry. This is just a brief description of the anxiety this sport has caused me, and while I’m grateful for every door it has opened for me, I can’t continue this fight any longer for something I have fallen out of love with."



Despite how tough this moment must be for Terry, he handled his retirement with absolute class.

Here's the full statement from Terry:

Terry appeared in 11 games for the Mavericks during the 2020-21 season. After he was waived in October of 2021, he signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies.

Before going pro, Terry was a key contributor on Stanford's basketball team. He earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors in 2020.

We're wishing Terry all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life.