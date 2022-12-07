Breaking: NCAA Announces Decision On Virginia Football Players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 30: A general view of Scott Stadium taken during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Southern California Trojans at Scott Stadium on August 30, 2008 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NCAA did something right on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, the NCAA is granting any Virginia football player whose eligibility expired after this season an extra season to play. Virginia initiated and submitted the request, per Athletic Director Carla Williams.

This comes after three Virginia football players (Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry) were shot and killed a few weeks ago.

This tragedy forced the university to cancel its final two football games of the season, one of which was against rival Virginia Tech.

Per Madia, the extra year of eligibility will impact graduate players and fifth or sixth-year seniors. This means players like wide receiver Keytaon Thompson and cornerback Darrius Bratton could decide to come back if they wish.

Kudos to both the NCAA and UVA for getting this done.