Breaking: NCAA Announces Historic Final Four Location

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 01: North Carolina Tar Heels players stretch on the court during practice before the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rob Carr/2022 Getty Images)

The Final Four is going to be in a brand new location in 2028.

The NCAA has announced that Las Vegas will host the Final Four and the National Championship Game for the first time ever in 2028.

It'll be hosted in Detroit in 2027 and then Indianapolis and Dallas will get it in 2029 and 2030.

Las Vegas will be the only city in the Pacific time zone to host the Final Four over the next decade. It will take place on Apr. 1 and 3 of that year.

With these locations set, we now know which cities will host the Final Four over the next decade.

The tournament in the Sin City will certainly provide one heck of an environment. Look for it to place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.