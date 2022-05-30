Skip to main content
Breaking: NCAA Announces Top 16 Seeds For Baseball Tournament

The field at the College World Series in Omaha.

Omaha, NE - JUNE 26: The Florida Gators take batting practice prior to game one of the College World Series Championship Series against the LSU Tigers on June 26, 2017 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The road to Omaha will begin this week.

Sunday night, the NCAA announced its 16 regional hosts for the baseball tournament.

The top 16 seeds, which will all host regional tournaments, are:

  • Auburn 
  • East Carolina 
  • Florida 
  • Georgia State 
  • Louisville 
  • Maryland 
  • Miami 
  • North Carolina 
  • Oklahoma State 
  • Oregon State 
  • Southern Miss 
  • Stanford 
  • Tennessee 
  • Texas 
  • Texas A&M 
  • Virginia Tech

Each regional will consist of four teams playing a double-elimination tournament. 

The winners of those double-elimination tournaments will move on to the Super Regionals, which will be a best of three series between two teams.