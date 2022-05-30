Breaking: NCAA Announces Top 16 Seeds For Baseball Tournament
The road to Omaha will begin this week.
Sunday night, the NCAA announced its 16 regional hosts for the baseball tournament.
The top 16 seeds, which will all host regional tournaments, are:
- Auburn
- East Carolina
- Florida
- Georgia State
- Louisville
- Maryland
- Miami
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon State
- Southern Miss
- Stanford
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- Virginia Tech
Each regional will consist of four teams playing a double-elimination tournament.
The winners of those double-elimination tournaments will move on to the Super Regionals, which will be a best of three series between two teams.