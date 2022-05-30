Breaking: NCAA Announces Top 16 Seeds For Baseball Tournament

Omaha, NE - JUNE 26: The Florida Gators take batting practice prior to game one of the College World Series Championship Series against the LSU Tigers on June 26, 2017 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The road to Omaha will begin this week.

Sunday night, the NCAA announced its 16 regional hosts for the baseball tournament.

The top 16 seeds, which will all host regional tournaments, are:

Auburn

East Carolina

Florida

Georgia State

Louisville

Maryland

Miami

North Carolina

Oklahoma State

Oregon State

Southern Miss

Stanford

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

Virginia Tech

Each regional will consist of four teams playing a double-elimination tournament.

The winners of those double-elimination tournaments will move on to the Super Regionals, which will be a best of three series between two teams.