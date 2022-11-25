Breaking: Nebraska Has "Zeroed In" On 1 Person For Head Coach

The Nebraska head coaching search could be coming to a close.

According to ESPN senior writer Chris Low, the Cornhuskers program has "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. The two sides reportedly hope to finalize a deal sometime in the coming days.

Nebraska has operated under interim head coach Mickey Joseph since the dismissal of former program leader Scott Frost three weeks into the 2022 season. The team is on the hunt for a high-profile coach who can restore the program to its former glory.

Rhule was named as a frontrunner to take the Cornhuskers job since it opened up in September. He's fresh off a brutal NFL stint with the Panthers, but has a wealth of experience as a program-altering coach at the collegiate level.

Rhule brought both Temple and Baylor from the gutter to double-digit win seasons. If these reports are correct, he'll try to do the same in Lincoln.

Nebraska is 3-8 heading into Saturday's regular-season finale against the Iowa Hawkeyes.