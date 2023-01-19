Breaking: Nebraska Lands Commitment From Former 5-Star

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 15: Nebraska Cornhuskers helmets sit on the sidelines during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Nebraska Cornhuskers on October 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nebraska's recruiting was less than stellar under Scott Frost in recent years. But Matt Rhule might have managed to land a rare former five-star former prospect for his first year at the helm.

According to On3 Sports, former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert has committed to the Huskers. Gilbert, who 247Sports ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, appeared in only three games for Georgia this past year and entered the transfer portal after getting only two receptions all season.

Gilbert started his college career at LSU and had 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman. He transferred to Georgia the following year, didn't play in 2021, and saw action in only three games in 2022.

Now he gets a chance to play at Nebraska, where he will in all likelihood be penciled in as a starter when training begins. Whether or not he is able to emerge as the potential first-round pick that many once scouted him as remains to be seen.

Nebraska begin the 2023 season with a lot of questions just about everywhere on the roster. The cupboard isn't bare, per se, but they don't have a ton of players that inspire confidence that they'll win the Big Ten West in Matt Rhule's first year.

The Huskers have a handful of four-star prospects coming in for the Class of 2023. Rhule has his work cut out for him.

Will Arik Gilbert be an impact player for Nebraska this season?