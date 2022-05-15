Breaking: Nebraska Lands Major Transfer From Alabama

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska continues to get good players from the transfer portal.

The Cornhuskers hit the lottery again on Sunday morning when safety Kaine Williams announced his commitment via his Twitter.

Williams spent his freshman season at Alabama but didn't get any playing time.

He's a former four-star recruit from the 2021 class. During that time, he was the seventh-ranked player in his home state (Louisiana) and the No. 11 safety recruit in the nation, per 247Sports Composite.

Williams was also the No. 176 overall recruit, regardless of position.

We'll have to see if he gets a good chunk of playing time this season, but this is a big get for head coach Scott Frost.

Williams still has numerous years of eligibility remaining.