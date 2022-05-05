Breaking: Nets Announce Ben Simmons Undergoing Surgery

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Nothing about the Ben Simmons trade has unfolded the way the Brooklyn Nets imagined.

And now, according to the team, the three-time All-Star will undergo back surgery.

Per ESPN NBA reporter Nick Freidell, "Nets announce that Ben Simmons will undergo a 'microdiscectomy procedure' on Thursday to 'alleviate pain caused by the herniated disc' in his back."

Adding, "[Nets head coach] Steve Nash said repeatedly throughout the last couple of months of the season that he didn't believe Simmons would need back surgery -- but after consultation with 'multiple back specialists,' that is the decision that Simmons has made."

Simmons will reportedly need 3-4 months to make a full recovery from the operation, with the anticipation that he'll be ready to return ahead of Brooklyn's training camp.

The former No. 1 overall pick has not played a game since the 76ers were eliminated by the Hawks in last season's playoffs.

When he was traded to the Nets, the expectation was that it would take "at least 10 days" for Simmons to get mentally ready to come back to the court. However, 10 days came and went, before whispers of back issues grew louder.

Those back problems kept Simmons off the floor for the rest of the season and were highly scrutinized by the surrounding NBA media. Especially after teasing a potential return in Brooklyn's first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

Recently, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Nets players were confused by the ailment and questioned Simmons' seeming lack of drive to get back on the floor.

It was also reported that Ben Simmons' back problems were tied to a "mental block" that caused stress and served as a trigger point for the discomfort.