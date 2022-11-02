Breaking: Nets Announce Decision With Kyrie Irving

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving is bringing out his checkbook.

The Brooklyn Nets star, who is facing a lot of valid criticism for promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter, is going to donate $500,000 toward organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities.

The Nets and Irving will also work with the ADL (the Anti-Defamation League), which is a non-profit organization that fights antisemitism and all types of hate.

"I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day. I am aware of the negative impact of my post toward the Jewish community and I take responsibility," Irving said in a statement.

Irving promoted a film titled "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on his Twitter page last Thursday. It's a film that's widely been denounced as antisemitic.

Shortly after he tweeted it, the Nets and the NBA released statements denouncing Irving while also saying that they were against antisemitism.

The Nets did not suspend Irving after the tweet was made public.