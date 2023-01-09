Breaking: Nets Announce Injury Diagnosis For Kevin Durant

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 06, 2022 in New York City. The Nets won 110-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Things didn't look great for Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant after he got hurt on Sunday night.

Durant, who's one of the best players in the NBA, injured his knee during the third quarter of the Heat-Nets game. Jimmy Butler accidentally fell into Durant's knee after he had his shot blocked.

He ended up staying in the game for a little bit before he left with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

Fortunately, the injury isn't as bad as it looked. The Nets have announced that Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and he'll be evaluated again in two weeks.

This means Durant won't be back in the lineup until at least Jan. 23.

Durant has been outstanding yet again this season as he's averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He's been one if, not the main reason why the Nets are 27-13 through their first 40 games.

As long as the Nets can stay afloat until Durant is back, they'll be fine.