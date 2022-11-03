Breaking: Nets Announce New Punishment For Kyrie Irving

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have finally made an official decision on Kyrie Irving following a series of controversial statements.

According to a new statement from the team, Irving has been suspended for "no less than five games." The decision came after Irving met with reporters and failed to apologize or clarify why he posted a link to a documentary with an antisemitic message.

"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film," the statement read. "This was not the first time he had the opportunity - but failed - to clarify."

"Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team," the statement continued.

"Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games."

Irving's tenure with the Nets has been rocky at best. It's fair to wonder if he has a future with the team given his recent actions and the Nets strong response.