Breaking: Nets Announce Official Decision On Kevin Durant

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 06, 2022 in New York City. The Nets won 110-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It appears Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have decided to move forward... together.

On Tuesday, Nets GM Sean Marks released a statement, letting the basketball world know that the relationship is on the mend and KD's future remains in Brooklyn:

Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.

This comes just weeks after rumors swirled that KD gave the Nets an ultimatum: Nash and Marks or him. But something appears to have changed in BK.

Durant still has four years and $194 million left on his contract with the team.