Breaking: Nets Announce Official Decision On Kevin Durant
It appears Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have decided to move forward... together.
On Tuesday, Nets GM Sean Marks released a statement, letting the basketball world know that the relationship is on the mend and KD's future remains in Brooklyn:
Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.
This comes just weeks after rumors swirled that KD gave the Nets an ultimatum: Nash and Marks or him. But something appears to have changed in BK.
Durant still has four years and $194 million left on his contract with the team.