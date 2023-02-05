Breaking: New NBA Team Emerges In Kyrie Irving Sweepstakes

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 15: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on January 15, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When Kyrie Irving's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets surfaced, all eyes immediately went to LA.

But was it the wrong team?

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as a major player in the Uncle Drew sweepstakes, joining the Lakers, Mavericks and Suns.

Per Woj:

The Nets are proceeding in talks throughout the league as though they're determined to find a deal for Irving ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET, sources said. Brooklyn has been working to find deals that can keep them in contention with the relatively imminent return of All-NBA star Kevin Durant, who's been out since mid-January with an MCL sprain.

Kyrie's in the final year of a deal that pays him $36.9 million this season and is seeking a max contract in the four-year, $198.5 million range.

The 30-year-old PG is averaging 27.1 points and 5.3 assists per game.