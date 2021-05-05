Breaking: New York Rangers Make ‘Shocking’ Firing Moves

The New York Rangers made a shocking move this afternoon, firing team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton.

The Rangers will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again this season, but have shown promise as they continue to rebuild. Currently, the team is 26-21-6, which puts them in the middle of the pack in the NHL.

However, with reports stating that notoriously dysfunctional owner James Dolan feels the team underachieved this year, Gorton and Davidson are out. The former had been the team’s general manager since 2015.

As for Davidson, he’s a franchise legend, a former goalie and longtime Rangers broadcaster. He was hired away from the Columbus Blue Jackets two years ago to help execute the Blueshirts’ retooling.

BREAKING. Shocker. Rangers have fired John Davidson and Jeff Gorton, Post has learned. Chris Drury will remain with organization and will have prominent role. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) May 5, 2021

Strangely though, while ownership apparently felt Davidson and Gorton had to go, head coach David Quinn remains.

Additionally, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that this move had nothing to do with the Rangers’ strong statement against Washington Capitals enforcer Tom Wilson following his on-ice altercation with New York’ Artemi Panarin on Monday.

I’m told the firing of Gorton and Davidson by NYR is coincidental and not related to the statement issued yesterday related to Tom Wilson. Another source says ownership felt the Rangers underachieved this season. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 5, 2021

This is the type of rash, unforeseen move that has been typical of Dolan’s tenure as owner of the New York Knicks, but is atypical for the Rangers.

However, the Knicks are turning heads as one of the NBA’s biggest surprises this season, so maybe it makes sense for the roles to be reversed here.