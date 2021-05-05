The Spun

Breaking: New York Rangers Make ‘Shocking’ Firing Moves

An exterior view of Madison Square Garden.NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: An exterior view of Madison Square Garden prior to the season opening game for the New York Rangers against the New York Islanders on October 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers made a shocking move this afternoon, firing team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton.

The Rangers will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again this season, but have shown promise as they continue to rebuild. Currently, the team is 26-21-6, which puts them in the middle of the pack in the NHL.

However, with reports stating that notoriously dysfunctional owner James Dolan feels the team underachieved this year, Gorton and Davidson are out. The former had been the team’s general manager since 2015.

As for Davidson, he’s a franchise legend, a former goalie and longtime Rangers broadcaster. He was hired away from the Columbus Blue Jackets two years ago to help execute the Blueshirts’ retooling.

Strangely though, while ownership apparently felt Davidson and Gorton had to go, head coach David Quinn remains.

Additionally, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that this move had nothing to do with the Rangers’ strong statement against Washington Capitals enforcer Tom Wilson following his on-ice altercation with New York’ Artemi Panarin on Monday.

This is the type of rash, unforeseen move that has been typical of Dolan’s tenure as owner of the New York Knicks, but is atypical for the Rangers.

However, the Knicks are turning heads as one of the NBA’s biggest surprises this season, so maybe it makes sense for the roles to be reversed here.


