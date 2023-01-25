Breaking: NFL Announces 5 Coach Of Year Finalists

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The NFL has announced who the five finalists for Coach Of the Year are.

Nick Sirianni, Kyle Shanahan, Brian Daboll, Sean McDermott, and Doug Pederson are the five finalists and all are deserved.

Sirianni has done a tremendous job in just two seasons taking a Philadelphia Eagles team from a non-contender to a contender. The Eagles have won 15 of 18 games this season and sit one win away from advancing to the Super Bowl.

Shanahan has done an outstanding job with the 49ers as he's had to go through losing his top two quarterbacks for the year. That hasn't mattered as the team has won 12 straight games with Brock Purdy at quarterback and also sit one win away from a Super Bowl berth.

Daboll led the New York Giants to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 even though everyone had them missing this season. The same can be said about Pederson since the Jaguars were one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, but got to the AFC Divisional Round this season.

McDermott led the Bills to the second seed in the AFC this season as they continue to be one of the best teams in the NFL.

Who do you think is most deserving of this award?