Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On 49ers Player After Arrest

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers received some unfortunate news about a key player.

49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. He was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on Monday.

He eventually posted bail and was released. Just over 24 hours later, the NFL issued a statement on the alleged incident.

"The matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status," the NFL said in a statement via NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

As of now he'll be allowed to play in the NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles. An investigation into the allegations won't be completed in time for the league to do anything before Sunday's game.

The league likely won't hand out a punishment until later this offseason - if at all.

Details from the alleged incident have not been made clear.