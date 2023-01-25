Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On 49ers Player After Arrest
Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers received some unfortunate news about a key player.
49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. He was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on Monday.
He eventually posted bail and was released. Just over 24 hours later, the NFL issued a statement on the alleged incident.
"The matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status," the NFL said in a statement via NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.
As of now he'll be allowed to play in the NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles. An investigation into the allegations won't be completed in time for the league to do anything before Sunday's game.
The league likely won't hand out a punishment until later this offseason - if at all.
Details from the alleged incident have not been made clear.