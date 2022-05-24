Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On The Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: A general view of the NFL Scouting Combine logo during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The NFL Scouting Combine isn't going anywhere.

The league has announced that the combined will remain in Indianapolis for the next two years. There were rumblings that the league could have the event be in a different city but in the end, it's staying in Indy.

The contract for the event in Indianapolis ended after this year's version, so a new deal had to be agreed to.

Had there not been a deal, the league could've hosted it in Los Angeles or Dallas.

Indianapolis has been the host of the combine since 1987 so it feels right that it wasn't moved to another city.

It's been held there due to the city being centrally located and since it has a domed stadium.

The combine hosts over 300 prospects for a four-day series of medical and physical testing. It also helps NFL teams evaluate prospects before the NFL Draft, which is held in April of each year.

The 2023 NFL Combine will take place from Feb. 28-Mar. 6.