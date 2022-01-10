Breaking: NFL Announces Kickoff Times For Wild Card Weekend

The NFL’s official schedule for Wild Card Weekend is here.
Sunday night, the National Football League announced its kickoff times and television channels for the opening round games.
While the NFL’s full first round playoff matchups are to be determined – the Raiders and the Chargers have yet to finish their contest – the league has gone ahead and announced its complete schedule for next weekend.
It’s a good one.
Saturday night
- No. 4 Bengals vs. No. 5 Patriots/Raiders, 4:30 p.m. E.T. on NBC
- No. 3 Bills vs. No. 6 Patriots/Chargers, 8:15 p.m. E.T. on CBS
Sunday
- No. 2 Buccaneers vs. No. 7 Eagles, 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX
- No. 3 Cowboys vs. No. 6 49ers, 4:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS
- No. 2 Chiefs vs. No. 7 Raiders/Steelers, 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC
Monday night
- No. 4 Rams vs. No. 5 Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN
Next weekend’s schedule. pic.twitter.com/C8HOJdiTlI
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 10, 2022
Who are you going with next weekend?