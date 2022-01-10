The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: NFL Announces Kickoff Times For Wild Card Weekend

Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones embrace before a Dallas Cowboys game.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The NFL’s official schedule for Wild Card Weekend is here.

Sunday night, the National Football League announced its kickoff times and television channels for the opening round games.

While the NFL’s full first round playoff matchups are to be determined – the Raiders and the Chargers have yet to finish their contest – the league has gone ahead and announced its complete schedule for next weekend.

It’s a good one.

Saturday night

  • No. 4 Bengals vs. No. 5 Patriots/Raiders, 4:30 p.m. E.T. on NBC
  • No. 3 Bills vs. No. 6 Patriots/Chargers, 8:15 p.m. E.T. on CBS

Sunday

  • No. 2 Buccaneers vs. No. 7 Eagles, 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX
  • No. 3 Cowboys vs. No. 6 49ers, 4:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS
  • No. 2 Chiefs vs. No. 7 Raiders/Steelers, 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC

Monday night

  • No. 4 Rams vs. No. 5 Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN

Who are you going with next weekend?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.