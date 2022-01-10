Breaking: NFL Announces Kickoff Times For Wild Card Weekend

The NFL’s official schedule for Wild Card Weekend is here.

Sunday night, the National Football League announced its kickoff times and television channels for the opening round games.

While the NFL’s full first round playoff matchups are to be determined – the Raiders and the Chargers have yet to finish their contest – the league has gone ahead and announced its complete schedule for next weekend.

It’s a good one.

Saturday night

No. 4 Bengals vs. No. 5 Patriots/Raiders, 4:30 p.m. E.T. on NBC

No. 3 Bills vs. No. 6 Patriots/Chargers, 8:15 p.m. E.T. on CBS

Sunday

No. 2 Buccaneers vs. No. 7 Eagles, 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX

No. 3 Cowboys vs. No. 6 49ers, 4:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS

No. 2 Chiefs vs. No. 7 Raiders/Steelers, 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC

Monday night

No. 4 Rams vs. No. 5 Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN

Who are you going with next weekend?