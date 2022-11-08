Breaking: NFL Announces New Primetime Game For Week 11

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The NFL has made a change for its Sunday Night Football game in Week 11.

NBC was originally expected to be in Pittsburgh for the Bengals-Steelers contest but that game will now be moved to the afternoon. In its place will be the Chiefs-Chargers game.

This kind of change sums up the Steelers' season so far. Usually, a team like the Steelers is never flexed out of primetime but because they're 2-6, the league figured that the ratings won't be as good as normal.

The Steelers-Bengals game will now begin at 4:25 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.

This will be the second Chiefs-Chargers game that will be shown in primetime. The first was televised by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 15, a game that the Chiefs won, 27-24.

This one will take place in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as both teams continue to fight for first place in the AFC West.