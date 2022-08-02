Breaking: NFL Announces Significant Punishment For Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After the NFL launched an investigation into the Miami Dolphins regarding the league's game integrity policy, the league has officially handed down punishment.

According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the NFL has stripped the Dolphins of next year's first-round pick, as well as third and fourth-round selections in 2024 and slapped owner Stephen Ross with a suspension through October 17, 2022.

The investigation took place after allegations of tanking and tampering.

According to commissioner Roger Goodell via The Ringer's Lindsay Jones:

"The NFL said it found 3 instances of tampering, two involving Tom Brady, one involving Sean Payton. 'Unprecedented in scope and severity.'"

The discipline handed down by the league serves as a little bit of vindication for former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, which commends Flores for not allowing these circumstances to affect his commitment to win during his time with the team.