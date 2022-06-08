Breaking: NFL Coach Releases Statement On His January 6 Remarks

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 10: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Football Team reacts during mandatory minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio doubled down on a very controversial tweet.

In the tweet, he questioned why the January 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol is under investigation instead of "the summer of riots" following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. While doubling down on Wednesday, Del Rio referred to the events of January 6 as a "dust-up."

"I can look at images on TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem," Del Rio said. "And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal."

His comments quickly went viral, with the NFL world condemning his insistence to refer to the events of the capitol as if it wasn't a significant event. A few hours after doubling down, though, Del Rio apologized for how he reference the "attack."

"I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021," he said in a statement. "Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry."

While he apologized for the wording he used, Del Rio made it known he still condemns the riots.

"I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in out country."

Del Rio suggested he has "fully supported" all peaceful protests in the United States.

"I have full supported all peaceful protests in America," he said. "I love, respect and support all my fellow coaches, players, and staff that I work with and respect their views and opinions."

Will the Commanders take further action against Del Rio?