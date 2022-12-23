Breaking: NFL Coach Suspended For Allegedly Betting On Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 16: A general view of the New Meadowlands Stadium during a preseason game between the New York Jets and New York Giants on August 16, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Jets suffered an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

Just a day later, the organization is embroiled in an unfortunate off-field story. According to multiple reports, Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended from the league.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed Austin violated the league's gambling policy. However, there is no evidence - yet - that he bet on NFL games.

"The NFL is suspending Jets receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league’s gambling policy, per sources," Pelissero said. "There’s no indication Austin bet on NFL games as a coach but bet on other sports which violates NFL personnel gambling policy."

Austin was not on the sideline for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars, according to multiple reports.

It's an unfortunate storyline for the Jets, who already have enough to deal with during their recent losing skid.

We'll have more on this situation as it develops.