Breaking: NFL Decides On Punishment For Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The NFL’s investigation into Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for their handling of COVID-19 protocols has reportedly been completed.

According to multiple reports, the NFC North franchise and multiple players will be facing fines, but no suspensions.

ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky reported on Tuesday night that the Packers will face a fine, along with Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard.

“Per league source, Packers fined $300,000 for violations of the NFL and NFL Players Association protocols, while Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650,” he reported.

Rodgers, who missed last weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized.” However, the Packers quarterback later admitted that he was not vaccinated.

The superstar quarterback did press conferences without wearing a mask for most of the fall.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee last week. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

The Packers lost to the Chiefs, 13-7, last weekend.

Green Bay returns to the field on Sunday against Seattle.