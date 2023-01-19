Breaking: NFL Defensive Coordinator Fired On Thursday

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 03: A general view of Sun Life Stadium before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots on January 3, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins announced a few major coaching staff changes.

Head coach Mike McDaniel announced defensive coordinator Josh Boyer has been fired after three seasons with the team. McDaniel suggested the move was in the best interest of the team.

"I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," Head Coach Mike McDaniel said. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team."

But the Dolphins weren't done there. The team also relieved three other defensive coaches from their duties as well.

Safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz were all let go.

Miami finished in the bottom third of the league in points per game.