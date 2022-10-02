Skip to main content
Breaking: NFL Fan Died After Fall At Stadium On Sunday

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: A general view of the field in the second quarter during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium on September 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

A tragic story out of Pittsburgh as a fan who was hurt at Acrisure Stadium succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening.

Per Andrew Stockey of WTAE-TV via the city's public safety department:

"Around 4:45 p.m. today Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from an escalator there. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries."

Details remain scarce as to how the situation occurred but obviously someone's family is now without a loved one and never would've imagined this man wouldn't come home.

The Steelers have yet to release a statement on the matter, but fans who were at the game seem pretty shake up about everything and understandably so.

Just devastating for all involved. 