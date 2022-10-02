Breaking: NFL Fan Died After Fall At Stadium On Sunday

A tragic story out of Pittsburgh as a fan who was hurt at Acrisure Stadium succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening.

Per Andrew Stockey of WTAE-TV via the city's public safety department:

"Around 4:45 p.m. today Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from an escalator there. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries."

Details remain scarce as to how the situation occurred but obviously someone's family is now without a loved one and never would've imagined this man wouldn't come home.

The Steelers have yet to release a statement on the matter, but fans who were at the game seem pretty shake up about everything and understandably so.

Just devastating for all involved.