Breaking: NFL Franchise Gets Permission To Speak With Sean Payton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

It certainly looks like former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will have his choice of NFL jobs this offseason.

The Denver Broncos have already asked the Saints for permission to speak with the Super Bowl-winning coach. But that's just the beginning.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, another NFL team is interested in Payton. Rapoport reported the Arizona Cardinals have also asked for permission to speak with the longtime coach.

"The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean Payton, sources say, as they plot out their coaching search. One of the more coveted coaches available, Payton also has an interview looming with the #Broncos," Rapoport said.

Payton stepped away from the Saints amidst a rebuild and has the chance to join what could be a contender.

Both the Broncos and Cardinals disappointed in 2022, but have the pieces in place to compete immediately in 2023 - if the quarterbacks can elevate their game.