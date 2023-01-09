Breaking: NFL Franchise Parting Ways With General Manager

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 11: General view of University of Phoenix Stadium before the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots at on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the first of what could be two major shakeups to the Arizona Cardinals organization, the team is reportedly relieving general manager Steve Keim of his duties.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz: "Steve Keim will not be retained as GM, but the team isn’t shutting the door on him remaining with the franchise in a lesser capacity."

Arizona signed Keim to a long-term extension in March of last year that would've kept him in his position through 2027. However, Cardinals ownership has since had a change of heart following an extremely disappointing 4-13 season.

Keim has been away from the team since Dec. 14 after taking an indefinite leave of absence to tend to a health issue. As of right now, vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson share Keim's general manager responsibilities.

With Keim out of his job, it seems more likely than not that the Cards will also move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury whose amassed a 28-37-1 record since taking over in 2019.