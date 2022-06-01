Breaking: NFL Linebacker Suspended First 6 Games Of Season

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 23: A helmet is shown before a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on November 23, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills received some troubling news about one of the team's linebackers.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, veteran linebacker Andre Smith received a six-game suspension for the upcoming season. Smith allegedly tested positive for a banned substance.

"Bills LB Andre Smith is suspended the first 6 games of the season, per the transaction wire. It’s for a PED suspension," Rapoport reported.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel got his start in the NFL as a seventh-round pick by the Carolina Panthers. After two seasons in Carolina, the Panthers opted to trade Smith to the Buffalo Bills.

He spent the better part of the 2020 and 2021 seasons floating from the practice squad to the active roster. Smith made his presence felt mostly on special teams.

Now he'll have to ride the pine for the first six weeks of the season.