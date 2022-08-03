Breaking: NFL Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Appeal

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Most fans around the league thought the punishment should have been much more severe and called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the punishment. According to a new report, that will happen.

The NFL is appealing Watson's six-game suspension, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Goodell will now determine who will hear the appeal, according to a statement from NFL public relations head Brian McCarthy.

Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network suggested the NFL would be appealing the decision and handing down a much stiffer punishment.

"Multiple league sources and legal experts predict that the NFL will exercise its right to file an appeal within three days and that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will significantly increase the punishment levied against the three-time Pro Bowl passer that included no fine," Wilson said.

He also suggested Goodell could add an additional four to six games to the suspension. Wilson also said the commish could seek a season-long suspension and fine in the millions.

What will the NFL ultimately decide? We'll find out in the coming days.