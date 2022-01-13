Breaking: NFL Makes Ruling On T.J. Watt Appeal

The Spun

Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt on the field

T.J. Watt will remain tied with Michael Strahan for the NFL’s single-season sack record.

After investigating an appeal made by the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, the league has decided to uphold it’s original ruling that Watt’s hit on Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley in the first quarter was not a sack.

The final decision sticks with the original call from Baltimore scorers that the play was an “aborted snap and fumble.”

Because of this ruling, Watt and Strahan remain tied at 22.5 season sacks.

Take a look at the play in question here:

In response to this ruling, many fans have pointed out the questionable nature of Strahan’s record-breaking sack in 2002 when Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre seemed to take a dive.

“I mean, really, one could argue the Favre-Strahan sack was an aborted play too, if we want to go there,” one fan wrote.

Any way you slice it, T.J. Watt notched an incredible regular season in 2021. Now, he and his Steelers squad will look to continue that pass-rushing success in a Wild Card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

