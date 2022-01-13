Breaking: NFL Makes Ruling On T.J. Watt Appeal

T.J. Watt will remain tied with Michael Strahan for the NFL’s single-season sack record.

After investigating an appeal made by the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, the league has decided to uphold it’s original ruling that Watt’s hit on Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley in the first quarter was not a sack.

The final decision sticks with the original call from Baltimore scorers that the play was an “aborted snap and fumble.”

Inquiry from Steelers to league on possible TJ Watt sack not counted that was part of an aborted play has been ruled on. Watt will not be given additional sack. Remains tied with Michael Strahan at 22.5 for the single season record. Betting public was largely on Watt to break. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 12, 2022

Because of this ruling, Watt and Strahan remain tied at 22.5 season sacks.

Take a look at the play in question here:

T.J. Watt was not given a sack on this play 🤨 (via @steelers)pic.twitter.com/vE5IxuDQ83 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2022

In response to this ruling, many fans have pointed out the questionable nature of Strahan’s record-breaking sack in 2002 when Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre seemed to take a dive.

“I mean, really, one could argue the Favre-Strahan sack was an aborted play too, if we want to go there,” one fan wrote.

January 6, 2002: Michael Strahan breaks the single-season sack record after “sacking” Brett Favre for his 22.5 sack on the season. pic.twitter.com/8WqKEdov76 — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) January 7, 2022

Any way you slice it, T.J. Watt notched an incredible regular season in 2021. Now, he and his Steelers squad will look to continue that pass-rushing success in a Wild Card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.