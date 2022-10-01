Breaking: NFL, NFLPA 'Expected' To Agree On New Concussion Protocols

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 30: A general view of the National Football League Players Association logo during the NFLPA press conference on January 30, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beack, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We have breaking news out of the National Football League in relation to the Tua Tagovailoa situation.

The NFL and NFLPA are reportedly "expected" to agree on new concussion protocols.

In essence, the new protocols state that anytime a player displays instability he must be removed for the remainder of the game.

It's a significant development that emphasizes player safety.

"NFLPA and NFL soon are expected to agree to new protocols in which any time any player demonstrates any instability, he is not allowed to return to the game. The rule could go into effect as early as week 5," Adam Schefter said on Twitter.

Tom Pelissero adds the statement put out by the NFL and NFLPA regarding the significant update.

"The joint NFL-NFLPA investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains ongoing. Therefore, we have not made any conclusions about medical errors or protocol violations.

"The NFL and the NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety. The NFLPA's Mackey-White Healthy & Safety Committee and the NFL's Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations about the use of the term 'Gross Motor Instability' and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process."

It's noteworthy that, after agreed upon, these new protocols may end up going into effect by Week 5.

It's good to see the NFL and NFLPA taking this matter seriously.