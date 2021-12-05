Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired In Shocking Move

The Carolina Panthers are making a major change on offense just ahead of Sunday’s games. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Joe Brady is no longer a member of the Panthers staff.

The #Panthers fired OC Joe Brady. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

“The #Panthers fired OC Joe Brady,” Rapoport reported.

Shortly after, head coach Matt Rhule shared a statement regarding the move.

“I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a chance,” Rhule said. “I’m very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established one this past year and a half.”

The team announced that senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will serve as Carolina’s OC for the remaining five games of the season.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise considering the timing, though the Panthers offense has largely struggled to find an identity in the Matt Rhule era. But that could more-so be chalked up to a lack of healthy weapons and poor quarterback play.

Since Rhule took over his first NFL team with Joe Brady as OC, Carolina has played most of its games without do-it-all star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Now Brady is on the market with a number of college football openings still available.

Brady was credited as the mastermind behind LSU‘s historic offense in 2019. The afterglow of that magnificent season wore off for Ed Oregon in Baton Rouge, but Brady likely still will draw come interest from a number of schools.