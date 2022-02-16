Breaking: NFL Player Wanted In Connection To Alvin Kamara Arrest

It appears Saints running back Alvin Kamara wasn’t the only NFL player allegedly involved in the beating of a man in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.

Per CBS 8 News in Las Vegas, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is now a wanted suspect as the third man who allegedly played a role in the nightclub scuffle.

#BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is a wanted suspect in a beating in Las Vegas involving New Orleans Saints player Alvin Kamara, sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team. #8NN https://t.co/jgV4Ou78fe — David Charns (@davidcharns) February 16, 2022

The victim told authorities he was leaving Drai’s After Hours on February 5, when multiple people began kicking and hitting him. The victim reportedly suffered a broken eye socket from the alleged punches of Kamara, Lammons and others.

Kamara was the first suspect to be arrested. He’s facing charges of battery along with Lammons and the two other suspects.

Just days after Saints star Alvin Kamara was arrested for felony battery, two other men have been charged in connection with the incident https://t.co/8rHJcy6lUy — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 16, 2022

“Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community minded individual,” Kamara’s attorneys said in a statement.

“The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved.”

Lammons will undoubtedly be a part of that investigation.