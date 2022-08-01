Breaking: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson Decision

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The NFL has released an official statement following Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision on Deshaun Watson.

Robinson suspended Watson for the first six games of the regular season after she concluded that he violated the league's personal conduct policy.

The league is currently reviewing Robinson's decision to see if it will appeal it in the coming days.

"We thank Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer, for her review of the voluminous record and attention during a three-day hearing that resulted in her finding multiple violations of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy by Deshaun Watson. We appreciate Judge Robinson's diligence and professionalism throughout the process," the statement read.

"Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson's imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on the next steps."

If the NFL does decide to appeal the suspension, it would be heard by either Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone appointed by him.

A decision should be known by Thursday.