Breaking: NFL Reveals International Teams For 2022 Season

The NFL has revealed which teams will be “at home” for the international games in 2022.

NFL Red Zone’s Scott Hanson teased on Sunday that this announcement would be coming on Monday, and sure enough, he was right.

The Arizona Cardinals will be playing a game in Mexico during the season with their opponent TBA.

There will also be three games in London that will involve the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

One can’t forget about the game in Munich. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing there with their opponent TBA (as is the case for the London games t00).

For more information on the 2022 NFL International games, please visit: https://t.co/K6sv0uXrLT pic.twitter.com/TqW1iskxhJ — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2022

The away teams will likely be announced when the full NFL schedule comes out.

This will be the first NFL game to ever take place in Munich, while the league has played in London and in Mexico several times.

Two of the London games will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the other one at Wembley. In Munich, the game with Tampa Bay will be played at FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

Finally, the Cardinals will play in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca.