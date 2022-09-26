Breaking: NFL Star In Car Accident, Transported To Hospital
Myles Garrett was involved in a scary situation on Monday afternoon.
According to Camryn Justice, the Browns' star pass rusher was in a car crash after practice. He and a passenger were injured, but the injuries are considered life-threatening.
The car that Garrett was driving went off the side of the road and flipped several times before coming to a stop. Garrett sustained minor injuries.
Garrett is lucky that this didn't turn out worse for him, considering that the car flipped numerous times.
He's already off to a great start for the Browns this season. He has seven tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble through the team's first three games.
Hopefully, he can make a speedy recovery so he can be back on the field doing what he loves.