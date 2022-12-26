Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Benched Again

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Jets fans rejoice. After two weeks without Mike White in the lineup, the veteran QB is due back for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, doctors have cleared White for contact after recovering from a ribs injury and he's now expected to be the starter in Week 17.

Former top NFL Draft pick Zach Wilson has once again been benched.

The Jets' playoff hopes very much remain alive with the news of White's return.

After providing a spark when the team decided to bench Zach Wilson, White sustained a fractured rib that could've punctured a lung had he been hit wrong; forcing him to miss the last two games.

His absence provided an avenue for Wilson to try to recapture the starting job, but a disastrous performance against the Jaguars last week that saw him benched in favor of practice squad call-up Chris Streveler ended all hopes of Wilson being the future answer on Broadway.

With games against Seattle and Miami over the final two weeks, the Jets are now on the verge of possibly making the postseason for the first time since 2010.