Breaking: NHL Announces Decision On Russia

Just moments ago, the National Hockey League released a statement condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine. The NHL also made a decision on its relationships with business partners in Russia. In short, the League is suspending those relationships in the midst of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible,” the NHL wrote in a statement. “Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites.

“In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL. We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia.

“We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.”

This is a strong position by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. And it’s one he’s getting praised for.

Russian-born NHL players have been put in an extremely difficult position amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Just a few days ago Alex Ovechkin – a Moscow native – spoke about the unspeakable tragedy.

“It’s a hard situation. I have family back in Russia and it is scary moments,” Ovechkin said via The Athletic. “But we can’t do anything. We just hope it going to be end soon and everything is going to be all right.

“Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war — Russia, Ukraine, different countries — I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world.”