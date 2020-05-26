Breaking: NHL Announces Plans To Resume Season

Two months ago, the National Hockey League suspended its 2019-20 season just a few weeks shy of the playoffs.

On Tuesday afternoon, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the regular season will not conclude as planned. However, the 2019-20 season might still roll on, just with a new format.

According to a release from Bettman, the NHL announced a “Ready to Play Plan” for the rest of the season. Instead of resuming regular season play, 24 teams will enter a tournament.

The top 12 seeds from each conference – based on percentage of available points – with make the tournament. Two “hub cities” – which will be selected from 10 potential sites – will host the tournament.

The tournament will involve: Seeding Round Robins, a Qualifying Round and Conference-based Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Full details of the Return to Play Plan can be found here.

Bettman released the following statement about the potential return of the 2019-20 season.

“At the pause, we committed to resuming play only when appropriate and prudent,” he said. “We are hopeful the Return To Play Plan will allow us to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup in a manner in which the health and safety of our players, on-ice officials, team staff and associated individuals involved are paramount. Accordingly, an essential component of the Plan is a rigorous, regular schedule of testing.”

Hopefully, the 2019-20 season can resume and a Stanley Cup champion crowned.