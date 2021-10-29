On Thursday night, Joel Quenneville announced his resignation as the head coach of the Florida Panthers.

His resignation comes after an investigation into his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks. The investigation into a sexual abuse case revealed he had knowledge of the allegations when he was coach of the Blackhawks during the 2010 season, according to ESPN.

“With deep regret and contrition, I announce my resignation as head coach of the Florida Panthers,” Quenneville said in a statement. “I want to express my sorrow for the pain this young man, Kyle Beach, has suffered.”

“My former team the Blackhawks failed Kyle and I own my share of that. I want to reflect on how all of his happened and take the time to educate myself on ensuring hockey spaces are safe for everyone.”

Statement from Joel Quenneville: pic.twitter.com/4FB4CZ2gyw — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 29, 2021

Earlier this week, former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach came forward as the “John Doe” who filed a lawsuit against the team. He alleged the Blackhawks mishandled his sexual assault allegations.

Former video coach Brad Aldrich allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed Beach during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup run. Quenneville previously said he learned of the allegations through the media.

However, the investigation “revealed that Quenneville was aware of the situation and took part in at least one meeting regarding the allegations during the 2010 postseason,” per ESPN.

Earlier tonight, NHL insider Kevin Weekes suggested former Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella is one of the candidates to take over.