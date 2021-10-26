Breaking: NHL GM Resigns From Position After Investigation

On Tuesday afternoon, Chicago Blackhawks president of hockey operations Stan Bowman announced his resignation.

The decision comes after an investigation into how the team handled sexual assault allegations toward former video coach Brad Aldrich. Aldrich allegedly sexually assaulted two players during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup run.

That’s according to a lawsuit from a player who wished to be known as “John Doe.”

“Eleven years ago, while serving in my first year as general manager, I was made aware of potential inappropriate behavior by a then-video coach involving a player,” Bowman said in a statement. “I promptly reported the matter to the then-president and CEO who committed to handling the matter. [Bowman] learned this year that the inappropriate behavior involved a serious allegation of sexual assault.”

“I relied on the direction of my superior that he would take appropriate action. Looking back, now knowing he did not handle the matter promptly, I regret assuming he would do so.”

Here are details of the alleged encounter between the unnamed player and Aldrich, per ESPN.

“According to the findings, on May 8 or 9 in 2010, John Doe had a sexual encounter with Brad Aldrich,” the article said. “Both men confirmed to investigators that an encounter happened; John Doe said it was not consensual, while Aldrich said it was consensual.”

Aldrich remained an assistant coach on the team through the Stanley Cup run in 2010. That was despite the allegations against him being known.

Bowman was the architect who helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles in a five year span.