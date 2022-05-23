Breaking: Nick Foles Has Made His Free Agency Decision

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears enters the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts found Matt Ryan's backup in former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "Nick Foles and the Colts have now agreed to terms on a two-year deal, source says. Foles and Frank Reich officially reunited, this time with Foles as Matt Ryan’s backup."

On the heels of a Carson Wentz-Frank Reich reunion, now the former Eagles assistant is bringing in the man who ultimately replaced Wentz in Philly, Nick Foles.

Foles was released by the Bears earlier this month after just one season in the Windy City.

Foles and Reich were together in 2017 and 2018; years in which Foles took over for an injured Carson Wentz and led the Eagles to their first ever Super Bowl win and a road playoff game the following season.

In his career, Nick Foles is 21-11 as an Eagles QB with a 90-plus passer rating, compared to his 8-16 record and significant drop-off everywhere else.

That "everywhere else" being stops with the Chiefs, Rams, Jags and Bears.

Over the last six seasons, the 33-year-old has won just 10 regular season games and the biggest game of all, a Super Bowl championship.