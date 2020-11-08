Breaking: No. 1 Clemson Goes Down To Notre Dame

Clemson has gone down.

The Tigers, the No. 1 team in college football, were upset on the road by No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday night.

Notre Dame scored a game-tying touchdown in the game’s final minutes to force overtime. The Fighting Irish then beat the Tigers in double-OT.

Brian Kelly’s team remains undefeated on the year, while Dabo Swinney’s bunch has lost for the first time.

NO. 4 NOTRE DAME TAKES DOWN NO. 1 CLEMSON IN DOUBLE OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/bMo7XyTCTO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 8, 2020

The field storming is going to generate a lot of headlines in the coming hours. We are still in a pandemic, after all.

“Is this the first stormed field we’ve seen in 2020? I’m cringing and praying that Notre Dame’s COVID tests all come back negative,” ESPN’s Molly McGrath tweeted.

Is this the first stormed field we’ve seen in 2020? I’m cringing and praying that Notre Dame’s COVID tests all come back negative 😳 — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) November 8, 2020

“So it’s ok for fans to storm the field but not ok at the same time to have fans??? I’m confused,” LeBron James tweeted.

So it’s ok for fans to storm the field but not ok at the same time to have fans??? I’m confused 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 8, 2020

Notre Dame will have some major questions to answer about this in the coming hours, but for now, the Fighting Irish are celebrating.

Clemson, meanwhile, should get Trevor Lawrence back under center for the finish of the 2020 season. The No. 1 quarterback in the country was out this week due to COVID-19 protocol.