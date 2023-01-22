Breaking: No. 1 Goes Down In Shocking Upset On Sunday

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 08: A basketball with the South Carolina Gamecocks logo before their game against the Houston Cougars at Colonial Life Arena on December 08, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The top team in men's college basketball went down on Sunday afternoon.

Temple traveled to Houston and won a 56-55 nailbiter to improve to 12-9 overall. Houston, who was 18-1 heading into this game, is now 18-2.

It was the Owls' first win over an AP No. 1 team in 23 years.

The Owls had a big defensive stop with seconds remaining as they blocked two shots to secure the win. Offensively, Damian Dunn led the way with 16 points and four rebounds while Zach Hicks also finished in double figures with 12 points and three rebounds.

It's a big win for them as they try and get closer to a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Jamal Shead and Marcus Sasser led the way in scoring for the Cougars with 13 and 12 points respectively.

Despite the loss, the Cougars likely won't fall too far in the rankings when they're released on Monday.