Breaking: No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Has Been Secured

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks on stage to kick off round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Fans in Chicago are thanking the good people of Houston on Sunday after helping the Bears secure the No. 1 pick in the draft.

An unlikely comeback win by the Texans locked allowed Chicago to slide into that top spot, despite Houston being far and away the worst team in the league for most of the year.

Here's how the football world reacted to the news in what's been a wild Week 18:

"The Chicago Bears are now scheduled to make the No. 1 overall draft pick for the first time since 1947," noted ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"The Bears will have a chance to make major noise this offseason," said Ari Meirov. "Set to have over $100M in cap space, by far the most in the NFL ... No. 1 overall pick + 8 other picks. That No. 1 overall pick could potentially be traded into a plethora of assets. A massive offseason ahead."

"The Bears have picked No. 1 overall two other times, and not in 76 years" tweeted NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. "1941 - Tom Harmon (3 career rush TD, 9 total) [and] 1947 - RB Bob Fenimore (1 career rush TD, 3 total)."

"Now that the Bears have secured the No. 1 overall pick, what are their options?" asked Jordan Reid. "There are three that come to mind."

Where do you see Chicago going with its No. 1 pick?