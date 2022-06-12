Breaking: No. 1 Team Goes Down In Massive NCAA Tournament Upset

KNOXVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: Tennessee Volunteers meet in center field before game one of the NCAA Super Regionals between the Tennessee Volunteers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on June 10, 2022, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

College baseball's No. 1 team is out of the NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame upset Tennessee in Game 3 of their Super Regionals series in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish are off to the College World Series, while the Volunteers are going home early.

It's a stunner.

Tennessee was the best team in the country for pretty much all season. The Vols' roster is littered with top MLB Draft prospects.

However, it will be Notre Dame, not Tennessee, that's off to Omaha, Nebraska.