Breaking: No. 1 Team Goes Down In Massive NCAA Tournament Upset
College baseball's No. 1 team is out of the NCAA Tournament.
Notre Dame upset Tennessee in Game 3 of their Super Regionals series in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday afternoon.
The Fighting Irish are off to the College World Series, while the Volunteers are going home early.
It's a stunner.
Tennessee was the best team in the country for pretty much all season. The Vols' roster is littered with top MLB Draft prospects.
However, it will be Notre Dame, not Tennessee, that's off to Omaha, Nebraska.