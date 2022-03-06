Breaking: North Carolina Upsets No. 4 Duke In Coach K’s Finale

The North Carolina Tar Heels did it. In the unlikeliest of scenarios, UNC handed No. 4 Duke a loss and sent Mike Krzyzewski out of his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium with a loss.

What a win for North Carolina, who will likely enter the ACC Tournament as a three seed with the win over their most hated rival.

UNC UPSETS DUKE! The Tar Heels take down the No. 4 Blue Devils, 94-81, in Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor pic.twitter.com/D1I9WZRfOX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 6, 2022

Four of the UNC’s five starters finished with 20 or more points.

Big man Armando Bacot led the way with 23 points, while sophomore guard R.J. Davis really helped lift the Tar Heels by playing every minute of the second half, hitting some clutch buckets in the process.

Forward Brady Manek also added a big 20-point 11-rebound effort. North Carolina did a great job of holding their ground and limiting Paolo Banchero. They really made him work for every one of his buckets.

RJ Davis, Armando Bacot and Brady Manek each with 20+ as @UNC_Basketball spoils Coach K’s Curtain Call at Cameron Huge Cojones by the Tar Heels https://t.co/BkWBK0usYZ — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 6, 2022

Now an emotional night for Blue Devils fans, becomes even more so. Just not in the way that most imagined.

Not a single fan has left the arena and Coach K is still set to address the crowd in the postgame. As 42 years coaching in front of the Duke faithful at Cameron Indoor comes to an end with a 94-81 defeat.