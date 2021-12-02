Breaking: Notre Dame Reportedly On Verge Of Coaching Hire

Notre Dame’s football program has reportedly decided on its next head coach.

A couple of days after Brian Kelly stunned the football world, leaving the Fighting Irish for the head coaching job at LSU, the South Bend program has made a decision.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Notre Dame is expected to name defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman the school’s next head coach.

Freeman, who previously coached at Cincinnati, is seen as a rising star in the college football world.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated is reporting that Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is expected to remain with the school, as well, turning down an opportunity to join Kelly at LSU.

ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg has also confirmed the news.

“Can confirm per sources that Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will remain. Notre Dame stepped up to keep him as OC. Could be a package deal with Marcus Freeman as head coach. Stay tuned …” he reports.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, is awaiting its College Football Playoff status. The Fighting Irish could end up in the final foursome, depending on what happens in the conference championship games this weekend.