Breaking: Ohio State Football Lands Transfer Quarterback

Ohio State Buckeyes football

Earlier this week the Ohio State Buckeyes finally learned what C.J. Stroud plans to do with his football future.

Stroud is headed to the NFL, leaving the Buckeyes to find a new starting quarterback next season. While Ohio State has quality quarterbacks on the roster, they weren't done just yet.

According to a report from Ohio State insider Austin Ward, Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia is heading to Columbus.

"Ohio State is adding quarterback depth with Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia coming aboard for his final season of eligibility," Ward reported.

Gebbia is a former four-star recruit who started his collegiate career at Nebraska before eventually playing for Oregon State.

In three seasons for the Beavers, he threw for 1,250 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He added another three touchdowns on the ground.

Now he'll enter a battle with Kyle McCord and Devin Brown for the starting quarterback job.