Breaking: Ohio State Football Star Announces He's Returning

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A top offensive player is returning to Ohio State for one more season.

Cade Stover, who was the Buckeyes' starting tight end this season, is coming back for his fifth-year senior season in 2023. He made the announcement via Twitter.

Stover finished the 2022 season with 36 receptions for 406 yards and five touchdowns. That comes just one season after he only compiled five receptions for 76 yards in five games.

He's been at tight end for the last two seasons after he started out his collegiate career as a linebacker.

Before committing to the Buckeyes, Stover was a four-star recruit and the fourth-best player in his home state (Ohio) for the 2019 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the seventh-best linebacker recruit in the country and the No. 114 overall recruit.

Having Stover back is a big deal for a Buckeyes team that looks to return to the College Football Playoff next season.